'Coalition of the willing' wants to undermine emerging progress on Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The actions of the "coalition of the willing" are aimed at undermining the emerging progress towards a Ukrainian settlement following Russian-American contacts, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"As for the motives that guide the so-called 'coalition of the willing', I see many signs that this activity is aimed precisely at undermining the progress that began to emerge clearly following the summit in Alaska and the contacts between representatives of the American administration and the Russian side that preceded it," Lavrov said.

He remarked that foreign analysts and observers, "in describing the current situation and the unprecedented activity of European officials, come to the same conclusion" that Europe's aim is to upset the agenda which is focused on eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and thereby achieving sustainable regulation.

"They are out to confine everything to ensuring security guarantees for Ukraine without the participation of Russia. In general, by ignoring Russian interests and emphasizing the need to protect Ukraine from future attacks," he added. "I want to emphasize once again: to protect Ukraine, which professes neo-Nazi values, which grossly violates the rights of national minorities, which legislatively tries to exterminate the Russian language in all spheres of life, which prohibits the canonical Orthodox Church," Lavrov said. "This is becoming so obvious to everyone, in my opinion, that I very much hope that this plot will fail. We will continue to follow the course that the presidents of Russia and the United States clearly agreed upon during the meeting in Alaska and during subsequent telephone contacts."