Russia thwarts Kiev’s attempt to break through into Crimea on motorboats — governor

GENICHESK, August 20. /TASS/. Russian forces thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group to break through into Crimea on motorboats, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS on Wednesday.

"Last night, an enemy subversive and reconnaissance group was spotted in the Black Sea area adjacent to the Kherson Region, which was heading towards Crimea on motorboats. One of the motorboats was destroyed by our servicemen. As a result, the Ukrainian army’s operation was thwarted," the governor said.

The Ukrainian motorboat was destroyed by a ZALA Lancet reconnaissance/strike UAV system, he specified.