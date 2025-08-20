European leaders trying to disrupt peace talks, says Putin's envoy

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. European leaders are trying to undermine peace talks and the normalization of relations between Moscow and Washington, according to Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev.

"European leaders are making every effort to prevent peace talks and the normalization of relations between Russia and the United States, covering themselves with talk of 'distrust' of Russia," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On August 18, 2025, US President Donald Trump received Zelensky, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In addition, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte attended the meeting. This was the first time that such a large number of top-level leaders were present at the White House at once.

During the meeting, the US president also called Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, their conversation lasted about 40 minutes. After that, Trump announced that he had begun arranging a meeting between Putin and Zelensky.