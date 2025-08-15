Western media on verge of total frenzy because of Putin-Trump meeting — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Western media, which have been reporting that Russia is in isolation, are now in the state of total frenzy because of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump in the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

Commenting on the meeting of the two leaders in Alaska, she wrote on Telegram: "The Western media are in the state that can be described as frenzy, changing into full madness: for three years, they have been reporting that Russia is in isolation, and today they saw the red carpet, laid to greet the Russian president in the United States," the diplomat said.

Earlier, Putin and Trump began their three-on-three meeting without traditional introductory remarks for the media. The talks are held behind closed doors. The leaders are sitting in front of a branding wall, saying 'Alaska-2025' and 'Pursuing peace.'