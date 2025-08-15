Putin-Trump summit may last for six to seven hours, Kremlin anticipates

MAGADAN, August 15. /TASS/. Tonight’s summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, may last for a total of six to seven hours, given a fair number of events on the agenda, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Well, I would anticipate that it will take at least six to seven hours to hold this [summit]," Peskov told Channel One. According to him, a one-on-one meeting between Putin and Trump will be followed by talks with their delegations, possibly in the format of a working lunch, and the two leaders are set to finish with a joint news conference.