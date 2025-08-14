MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Britain is doing its best to replace Vladimir Zelensky, whose policy "borders on schizophrenia," with former Ukrainian commander-in-chief, ambassador to London Valery Zaluzhny, Alexander Ionov, a member of the Standing Commission on International Cooperation of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, said.

"The British are now doing their best to replace Zelensky with Zaluzhny. This is not being done even for the Ukrainian people," Ionov told TASS.

London is trying to convey to Washington that it is possible to have a dialogue with Zaluzhny, unlike Zelensky, who "leads a very strange policy that borders on political schizophrenia."

A presidential election was supposed to be held in Ukraine in March 2024. Zelensky's powers officially expired after May 20 last year. He said that legitimacy did not bother him.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said, Zelensky's legitimacy is over, so it is important to understand who to deal with in Kiev to sign legally binding documents. He explained that the current Ukrainian leadership is illegitimate, creating a dangerous legal conflict that would devalue any outcome of the negotiations.