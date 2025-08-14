MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Kiev can use three directions for provocations to try to disrupt the Russian-US summit in Alaska, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"This topic is literally in the air, there are many direct and indirect confirmations that Kiev will use all the arsenal available to it to either disrupt the negotiation process as much as possible or create an extremely negative background towards Russia as a participant in the negotiations," he said. "We see at least three directions in which provocations are being prepared and are already being implemented in some places."

The first direction, according to him, is stepping up attacks on civilian targets. "There are about 450 strikes on civilian targets along the line of contact every day, and the number of settlements being hit has almost doubled," he said. "This is Kiev’s way of demonstration of disagreement with the fact that the conflict can be resolved through political and diplomatic means. They show that no matter how the negotiations end, they will seek to violate the agreements. This is manifested precisely in the increase in the number of attacks."

The diplomat added that the number of victims is growing, including among children, attacks on ambulances and other targeted attacks are being recorded.

Miroshnik said that the second direction is operations under a "false flag": "This is what the Defense Ministry is talking about today and what foreign sources are indirectly referring to. We are talking about using Western media to distribute information that provokes or compromises Russia. We can in no way influence Ukraine, for example, to blow up its civilian facilities - residential buildings, hospitals, kindergartens - and try to attribute this to our side," the diplomat said.

He noted that conditions are being created for such actions, in which Western journalists find themselves on the scene. The ambassador-at-large said that Russia had faced this many times: "There was such an experience, starting from Bucha, when it was necessary to influence Istanbul, and right up to the penultimate Istanbul, when there was literally a series of terrorist attacks before that."

Breakthrough into the Russian territory

The third area of provocation, as Miroshnik pointed out, is attempts to break through the line of contact and into the Russian territory, including old Russian lands, to get a foothold. "Thus demonstrating the capabilities of the Ukrainian armed formations, which seek to show that they have the strength to conduct military operations. They believe this could actively contribute to the formation of a stronger negotiating position. And here the entire arsenal, from military to terrorist methods, fits perfectly into the logic of Ukraine, which seeks to show by any means that it is against such a course of events," he said.

The diplomat noted that Kiev is formally talking about peace, but "in fact, its actions confirm its readiness to do everything to ensure that bloodshed continues. This is solely in the interests of the Kiev regime. They are not in the mood for any peaceful regulation," Miroshnik said.