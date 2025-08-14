PREVIEW: Putin, Trump to meet in Alaska

MOSCOW/ANCHORAGE, August 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is heading to Alaska, the northernmost state of the United States, for talks with his American counterpart Donald Trump. This will be their first meeting since Trump's return to the White House in January this year.

It will also be the first ever visit to Alaska by a Russian leader, including the times of the Russian Empire and the USSR. Although Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Russia and the United States are close neighbors, and the Russian delegation just needs to fly over the Bering Strait, in fact, there is a long way to go. Flight number one will cover about 7,000 km, cross 11 time zones and a conditional date line.

The Kremlin called the venue notable, in part, because near the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage, where the summit will be held, nine Soviet pilots, two military personnel and two civilians who died in 1942-1945 during the transfer of planes from the United States to the Soviet Union under lend-lease, were buried. According to Ushakov, the fact that the summit will be held next to such a historically important place, reminiscent of the fighting brotherhood of the peoples of the two countries, "is especially symbolic in the year of the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany and militaristic Japan."

This summit, which representatives of the world's media and analysts have already dubbed "historic," was prepared in an unprecedentedly short time. Less than a week has passed since the date and place were announced, which also came as a surprise to the world community. During this time, the parties had to settle visa formalities, choose a venue for the meeting of the leaders of the two powers, resolve all organizational and domestic issues, and ensure security.

The summit program

The program looks as follows - Putin and Trump will meet in the morning at 11:30 local time (22:30 Moscow time). They will begin face-to-face communication in the presence of the translators only. Then the negotiations will continue over a working breakfast. At this point, the leaders will be joined by delegations. It was decided that only a handful of people would be added - five on each side, given that "very important topics of a sensitive nature" would be discussed.

Besides Putin, Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev. A group of experts will always be on alert.

The upcoming summit does not have a strict time frame. As Ushakov said, the time when the negotiations will end will depend on how the discussion goes.

Putin and Trump will brief media about the results of their talks at a joint press conference.

All rooms in Anchorage hotels are booked. The host country even organized a kind of free-for-all for the Kremlin pool at one of the stadiums. But, as a TASS correspondent reports, everyday difficulties do not bother any of the journalists, the main thing is information.

Ukraine and other topics

Russia has a working attitude. "The negotiations will be of a business nature. And, of course, we all have a businesslike attitude, first of all," Ushakov replied, when asked about the mood of the Russian delegation. He stressed that the central theme of the summit would be the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

"But, of course, broader tasks for ensuring peace and security, as well as urgent and most pressing international and regional issues, will also be touched upon," he said. In particular, further development of bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic ties, will be discussed. Their potential is little used.

On Thursday, the Russian president convened a meeting in the Kremlin "On preparations for the Russian-American summit." It was attended by members of the government and the presidential administration, the head of the Central Bank, the Mayor of Moscow, the heads of the law enforcement agencies and special services.

In the open part of the event, Putin noted that he would brief the participants "about how the negotiation process on the Ukrainian crisis is going, how negotiations are going in a bilateral format with the Ukrainian delegation," as well as how relations are developing with the Trump administration, which is making "quite energetic and sincere efforts" to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

According to the president, it is necessary to reach agreements that create long-term conditions for peace between Russia and Ukraine and throughout Europe. "And in the world as a whole, if we reach agreements to control strategic offensive arms by the next stages," the Russian president concluded.