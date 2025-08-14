Russia’s top defense official meets counterparts from Confederation of Sahel States

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held a meeting with his counterparts from member countries of the Confederation of Sahel States (Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali, the Republic of Niger), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are holding today the very first consultations between the heads of the defense ministries of the Russian Federation and members of the Confederation of Sahel States," the statement quoted Belousov as saying. "A decision to form the alliance comes as the result of the Sahelian peoples' free choice of a course towards sustainable peaceful development."

Russia’s top defense official also pointed out that this year’s month of July marked one year since the establishment of the Confederation of Sahel States.

The defense ministers of Russia and the Confederation of Sahel States have signed a memorandum of understanding based on the meeting’s outcome, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its statement.

"Following the talks, the parties signed a joint statement on the results of consultations, as well as memorandum of understanding between the defense departments of the Russian Federation and the Confederation of Sahel States," the statement reads.

On September 6, 2023, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger decided to establish the Alliance of Sahel States in order to create "an African space of sovereignty in security, politics, geostrategy and economy." Thus, these countries decided to take it upon themselves to solve regional problems.

On January 28, 2024, the three countries announced a joint decision to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which they considered to be "under the influence of foreign powers and becoming a threat to the member states and their peoples."

On July 6, 2024, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger announced the official creation of the Confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States to deepen cooperation and integration.