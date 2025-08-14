{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia’s top defense official meets counterparts from Confederation of Sahel States

The defense ministers of Russia and the Confederation of Sahel States signed a memorandum of understanding based on the meeting’s outcome

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held a meeting with his counterparts from member countries of the Confederation of Sahel States (Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali, the Republic of Niger), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are holding today the very first consultations between the heads of the defense ministries of the Russian Federation and members of the Confederation of Sahel States," the statement quoted Belousov as saying. "A decision to form the alliance comes as the result of the Sahelian peoples' free choice of a course towards sustainable peaceful development."

Russia’s top defense official also pointed out that this year’s month of July marked one year since the establishment of the Confederation of Sahel States.

The defense ministers of Russia and the Confederation of Sahel States have signed a memorandum of understanding based on the meeting’s outcome, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its statement.

"Following the talks, the parties signed a joint statement on the results of consultations, as well as memorandum of understanding between the defense departments of the Russian Federation and the Confederation of Sahel States," the statement reads.

On September 6, 2023, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger decided to establish the Alliance of Sahel States in order to create "an African space of sovereignty in security, politics, geostrategy and economy." Thus, these countries decided to take it upon themselves to solve regional problems.

On January 28, 2024, the three countries announced a joint decision to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which they considered to be "under the influence of foreign powers and becoming a threat to the member states and their peoples."

On July 6, 2024, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger announced the official creation of the Confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States to deepen cooperation and integration.

Tags
Foreign policy
PREVIEW: Putin, Trump to meet in Alaska
It will be the first ever visit to Alaska by a Russian leader, including the times of the Russian Empire and the USSR
Read more
Thirteen injured in drone attack in Rostov-on-Don, two in serious condition
Acting Governor Yury Slyusar said that two of the wounded have been transported to medical facilities
Read more
Fast preparations, possible results: Kremlin on Putin-Trump meeting
Dmitry Peskov cautioned against making forecasts about the summit’s outcome, emphasizing the unpredictability of the discussions
Read more
Russian Justice Ministry declares NGO Reporters without Borders undesirable
Earlier, the telecommunications watchdog restricted access to the Reporters Without Borders website in Russia
Read more
Russia’s foreign debt up $32.2 bln as of July 1 at $323 bln — Central Bank
As of July 1, 2024, Russia’s foreign debt was $315.908 bln
Read more
Russian stock indices mixed as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The MOEX index increased by 0.15%, while the RTS index ticked down by 0.06%
Read more
Russia’s top defense official meets counterparts from Confederation of Sahel States
The defense ministers of Russia and the Confederation of Sahel States signed a memorandum of understanding based on the meeting’s outcome
Read more
Trump estimates probability of success of Alaska meeting with Putin at 75%
The US leader said that, if his talks with Vladimir Putin were successful, he could organize a trilateral meeting with Vladimir Zelensky
Read more
Rostec starts serial production of tough computers that can survive harshest conditions
These kinds of computers are in high demand at security agencies and various other industries
Read more
Moscow points to hard evidence of Ukrainian atrocities amid Zelensky's pleas to OSCE
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that instead of relying on hard facts, some Western countries, together with the Kiev regime, try to accuse Russia of violating international humanitarian law
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about drone attack on Russia’s Rostov-on-Don
According to the latest data, 13 people suffered injuries
Read more
IAEA must explain to Iran procedure for inspecting attacked nuke facilities — top diplomat
"Before granting permission to inspect nuclear facilities, a new framework for cooperation with the agency must be established," Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
UAE announces success of its mediation efforts in latest POW swap between Russia, Ukraine
The Emirates’ MFA reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to contribute to finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict and mitigating the humanitarian impacts
Read more
Russia’s electricity export totals 1.4 TWh to Kazakhstan, 0.2 TWh to China in 1H
The total volume of electricity exports in the first half of 2025 amounted to 3.1 TWh
Read more
Dialogue between Russia, US on normalizing relations ongoing, ambassador says
"We hope to reach certain results in accordance with instructions from the two presidents," Alexander Darchiev said
Read more
Russia's international reserves up by $10 bln in a week, to $686.4 bln — regulator
According to data as of August 1, the reserves amounted to $676.4 billion
Read more
Assassination attempt on Putin mentioned by Budanov prepared with US money — Russian MFA
"Yesterday one of chiefs of the Kiev regime Buganov openly admitted that the Ukrainian intelligence service prepared assassination attempts on the Russian president. This assassination attempt was again prepared with US money," Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel
Read more
Trump does not want to introduce new sanctions — White House
"Donald Trump is very wise about not broadcasting moves he may or may not make in the future," Karoline Leavitt stressed
Read more
Kiev writhes in hysterics ahead of Russia-U.S. summit — diplomat
Earlier, Ukrainian drones attacked the regional government’s building in Belgorod, causing damage
Read more
Russia, US in direct talks on Ukrainian conflict; Kiev’s opinion to be considered later
According to Dmitry Peskov, the issue of Ukraine’s opinion concerning the Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska should be "related to future stages of Russia-US talks"
Read more
Situation in Russian economy better than previously projected on some key figures — Putin
Despite negative forecasts, Russia’s GDP may grow by 2.8% by the end of the year, the Russian leader said
Read more
Netanyahu outlines five principles for Israeli victory in Gaza
According to Israeli Prime Minister, this is what Israel is "working toward, and everyone should internalize this"
Read more
US expert Ritter believes NATO eastward push over
Scott Ritter added that Russia speaks about beginning to remove military resources that had expanded eastward with NATO
Read more
Kiev accepts only two Ukrainian POWs from list of 1,000 as part of swap — Medinsky
Russia returned 84 servicemen from Ukrainian territory in exchange for 84 Ukrainian prisoners of war
Read more
Brussels 'declares war' on European leaders supporting Trump — Russian intelligence
The European Union’s leadership is obviously behind the decision to bring charges against Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu, the SVR emphasized
Read more
Russian Industry Ministry estimates drone export potential at $5-12 bln annually
More than twenty different scenarios of drone use in different industries were developed
Read more
India’s delegation to discuss rupee trade, free trade deal with EAEU at talks with Russia
In addition to trade in Indian rupees and an agreement with the EAEU, the Indian delegation will discuss various issues of trade cooperation with Russia, a source in the Indian government said
Read more
Russia’s Tor-E2 surface-to-air missile system outshines foreign rivals — experts
Experts say that a key difference of the Russian surface-to-air missile system from foreign rivals is that it features a more effective air reconnaissance capability
Read more
Contract for engineering of two thermal power plants in Kazakhstan may be signed this year
In April 2024, Russia and Kazakhstan signed an intergovernmental agreement to implement construction of three coal-fired combined heat and power plants in Kokshetau, Semei and Ust-Kamenogorsk
Read more
Russian presidential envoy hopes Moscow's position to be heard at Alaska summit
"It is very important that the dialogue continues and that Russia’s position is heard, which was difficult under the Biden administration," Kirill Dmitriev remarked
Read more
Trump says US may lift 25% tariffs on India over purchases of Russian oil
"We’ll determine that later," US president said
Read more
Putin, Trump to discuss Ukrainian conflict settlement at Alaska Summit — Kremlin
"The nature of the talks is very complex, extremely multi-layered," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Arkady Novikov: I’ll continue to be a Slave of the Lamp
The founder and owner of the Novikov Group in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Yevgeny Kaspersky: My quest is to save the world
Kaspersky founder and CEO in a TASS special project on Top Business Officials
Read more
FSB publishes map clarifying potential range of Ukraine's Sapsan missile
According to the map, most of central Russia, including the Moscow Region, would have been within the missile’s range, along with almost all of Belarus, including its capital, Minsk
Read more
Israeli settlers carry out record number of attacks on Palestinians this year — newspaper
Since October 2023, settlers have actively expanded their presence in the West Bank
Read more
Choosing Alaska for summit challenge for US Secret Service — Bloomberg
Along with ensuring security in Alaska, the Secret Service is preparing for a UN General Assembly to be held in New York in September, the agency notes
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Updated remote control for Fagot ATGM undergoes testing in combat zone
According to a news release, representatives from PJSC Kirov Plant Mayak provided comprehensive instruction to operators of the Fagot ATGM belonging to one of the troop units deployed in the area
Read more
Herman Gref: I am a long-run player
Sberbank CEO in Top Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
No language barrier between Russian, US special services in Alaska — US specialist
"The different agencies will all bring interpreters to the venue to be utilized for clear and concise discussions surrounding the security planning and operations," Robert E. McDonald, a former high-ranking officer of the US Secret Service, said
Read more
Agenda of Putin-Trump summit, delegation lineups — Kremlin aide offers details
According to Yury Ushakov, the summit will center around the settlement of the Ukraine crisis, but the leaders will discuss other issues as well
Read more
Russia hits EU-sponsored long-range missile production facilities in Ukraine
The Russian Federal Security Service reported that Sapsan operational-tactical missile systems are capable of delivering strikes deep inside Russian territory
Read more
Moscow, Bishkek discuss establishing Russian carmakers’ production sites in Kyrgyzstan
Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov said that he saw prospects for supplying Kyrgyz engineering products to Russia
Read more
Third generation of Ratnik combat gear with active exoskeleton expected by 2025 — ministry
The Ratnik is a system of advanced protective and communication equipment, weapons and ammunition
Read more
Oil supplies to Hungary halted due to Kiev forces’ strikes on Druzhba pipeline — Szijjarto
The Hungarian top diplomat noted that the security of his country's energy supply "is a matter of sovereignty"
Read more
Russia produces over 35,000 Piranha drones that destroyed first Abrams tanks
A Pirahna-10 FPV drone destroyed the first US-made Abrams tank in the special military operation in Ukraine in February 2024
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donetsk region over past day
"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Suvorovo and Nikanorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations," Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
Trump proposes to freeze front line in Ukraine, swap territories — news outlet
The US president noted that these de facto borders would not receive international recognition
Read more
One person killed in UAV attack in Russia’s Saratov Region
According to the region’s governor Roman Busargin, one of the drones fell in the courtyard of a residential building
Read more
Ukraine is essentially doomed to Afghanistan’s fate, says Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that "while relying on the patron, staying unaware that patron cares only about himself, not about you at all, you cannot expect that the interests of your people will somehow be taken into account"
Read more
Europe unable to sustain Ukrainian conflict without US — expert
Scott Ritter went on to say that Europe’s economy is "failing," as the continent is now undergoing a process of deindustrialization
Read more
Russian forces eliminate many Ukrainian drone operators in Yanvarskoye — officer
According to the officer, Russian reconnaissance tracked the routes of Ukrainian drones up to where they were launched from
Read more
Russian shipbuilders float out latest Project 20181 armament support ship
The vessel has been developed by the Almaz Design Bureau of the United Shipbuilding Corporation on order from the Defense Ministry
Read more
Kyrgyz premier says trade turnover with Russia totals $1.3 bln in five months of 2025
Adylbek Kasymaliev also noted the active work of Russian business in Kyrgyzstan
Read more
Rosatom hopes talks will clarify situation with US nuclear fuel at Zaporozhye Plant
CEO Alexey Likhachev said that consultations, a political decision, and practical steps are needed to solve the situation with the intellectual property of the US company that supplied nuclear fuel to the plant before
Read more
Group of foreign instructors of Kiev forces destroyed in Dnepropetrovsk region
According to security forces, about 20 people also were killed and about 10 were wounded as a result of this strike
Read more
BP's Bob Dudley on working in Russia: 'We have the trust'
In an interview with TASS, Dudley talks about leaving BP, outlines the reasons why oil prices are unlikely to return to $100 per barrel and reveals the ways to gain the trust necessary for working in Russia
Read more
Russia cripples Ukraine's missile production, leaving it totally reliant on West — expert
"The destruction of these facilities, the remnants of the Soviet military-industrial complex, suggests that they are unlikely to fully restore their production cycle any time soon," Alexander Stepanov said
Read more
Iran working with Russia, China to prevent European sanctions — top diplomat
Earlier, the Axios news outlet reported, citing sources, that the US, UK, Germany, and France had agreed to set the end of August 2025 as the deadline to conclude a nuclear deal with Iran
Read more
Tatyana Bakalchuk: I dared to take risks and it paid off
The CEO of Wildberries, Russia’s largest Internet retailer, in a TASS special project on Top Business Officials
Read more
Russian Cabinet sets compulsory currency sale by exporters to zero
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a relevant decree
Read more
Twenty cutting-edge Armata tanks to arrive for Russian troops by yearend
The T-14 Armata-platform-based tank was unveiled to the public for the first time at Red Square’s Victory Day Parade on May 9, 2015
Read more
Anchorage tightens security ahead of Trump-Putin summit
According to Anna Vernaya, director of the Russian Center of Culture in Alaska, the local authorities and residents are doing their best to "offer a safe and favorable environment to the talks"
Read more
Russia returns 84 troops home from Ukraine, hands over 84 Ukrainian POWs in exchange
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian troops will be further transported to Russia for additional treatment and rehabilitation at the Defense Ministry’s medical establishments
Read more
Russian, US leaders to meet in Alaska
This summit will be Vladimir Putin’s first meeting with Donald Trump after the latter returned to the White House in January 2025
Read more
Russia’s federal budget is aimed at solving strategic tasks — Putin
"The government has begun preparing the federal budget for the next three years," the Russian leader said
Read more
Bessent urges Europeans to stop demanding anti-Russian sanctions
US President Donald Trump has worked out the negotiating strategy for the forthcoming talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and will be in a very strong position, Secretary of the Treasury added
Read more
UN looks forward to results of Russia-US summit — spokesman
"We do welcome the dialog at the highest level between these two permanent members of the Security Council and a lot of issues on the agenda," Stephane Dujarric said
Read more
No need in Zelensky’s presence in Alaska — Ukraine’s former PM
Nikolay Azarov pointed out that Vladimir Zelensky is a puppet figure, he decided nothing but is doing what he is told
Read more
Russian Direct Investment Fund chief to participate in Russia-US summit in Alaska
"Kirill Dmitriev will take part in the summit of the leaders of Russia and the US on August 15, Friday, as part of the official delegation," sources said
Read more
Lavrov to take part in Russia-US summit — MFA
Russia expects the meeting to allow the leaders to focus on the entire range of issues, from the Ukraine crisis to the obstacles hindering normal and meaningful dialogue, Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexey Fadeyev said
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Russia deals 'colossal' blow to Ukraine with Sapsan missile site strike — FSB
Earlier, the Federal Security Service Public Relations Center reported that a joint operation was carried out together with Russia’s Defense Ministry
Read more
Over 170 Ukrainian drones launched in 24 hours at 8 municipalities in Belgorod Region
The city of Belgorod itself was targeted by 32 drones, resulting in injuries to five civilians
Read more
Ukraine plotted missile strikes deep inside Russia with NATO’s permission, says FSB
Earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service reported that four enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex involved in producing operational-tactical missile systems had been hit
Read more
Russian forces make serious breakthrough in DPR — officer
According to the commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit Apty Alaudinov, the Russian army is advancing in the Donetsk area, liberating large territories
Read more
Bank of Russia sets official dollar rate at 79.77 rubles for August 15
The official euro rate was reduced by 33 kopecks to 93.0588 rubles
Read more
Novak supports gasoline export ban for producers in September
The government recommended oil companies to keep sufficient levels of fuel sales and prevent commodity buying by oil companies from each other on the exchange
Read more
Trump to offer Russia deal on rare earths mining in Alaska — Telegraph
Another proposal of the US leader, according to the newspaper’s sources, envisages the lifting of the ban on spare parts and equipment for civil aviation
Read more
West wants Ukraine deal on its own terms — Russian senator
Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said that this was key to maintaining its monopoly on "ruling humanity"
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about Ukrainian attack on Russian city of Belgorod
Another drone strike on Belgorod left three people injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about partial restriction of calls in Telegram, WhatsApp in Russia
The Ministry of Digital Development allowed the restoration of access to call services in these messengers if their owners comply with the requirements of the Russian law
Read more
Kremlin announces final lineup of Russian delegation at Putin-Trump’s Alaska Summit
"Considering a number of sensitive issues on the agenda of the upcoming discussions, the range of the negotiation’s participants is not wide," Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Cabinet plans to extend gasoline export ban until end of September — sources
The anticipated ban goes amid by several price records at the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange and at retail sites
Read more
Kiev's attempt to organize production of missiles with West for attacks on Russia thwarted
The Russian Defense Ministry added that Western-made air defense systems deployed by the Ukrainian armed forces specifically to defend the military-industrial facilities were destroyed
Read more
Russia may use Arctic wind mills to develop Northern Sea Route
Another direction is to develop solar power plants with an efficiency of best world analogues so that Russia achieved technological sovereignty in solar generation, Mikhail Kuznetsov said
Read more
Moscow to take countermeasures if EU illegally uses Russian assets — MFA
"The EU's attempts to use Russian assets in the interests of the Kiev regime, which is already close to bankruptcy, will not help Ukraine, and most importantly, will not change the course of the special military operation," Alexey Fadeyev noted
Read more
Putin expects agreements on strategic weapons at next stages of talks with US
According to the Russian leader, the agreements on Ukraine should form long-term conditions for peace between the two countries and in Europe
Read more
Russian army controls all areas on border between DPR, Dnepropetrovsk Region -— expert
On August 14, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that servicemen from the Battlegroup South had liberated Iskra in the DPR
Read more
Kiev forced to refuse from extending gas transit contract with Russia by West — ex-PM
According to Nikolay Azarov, Ukraine cannot develop but only is being kept afloat at the West’s expense
Read more
Ukrainian troops receive orders to step up shelling of LPR — governor
According to Leonid Pasechnik, there is also a possibility of an increase in sabotage operations
Read more
Russian Navy developing new ship for oceanic missions — Navy’s chief
Russian shipbuilders are currently constructing Project 22350 frigates capable of accomplishing missions in the close-in and distant maritime zones
Read more
Production of Sapsan missiles in Ukraine financed by Germany — Federal Security Service
According to the FSB, Ukraine secretly developed its own missile program using technology and stockpiles left over from the Soviet Union
Read more
State Duma Speaker Volodin meets with North Korea’s Kim in Pyongyang
Vyacheslav Volodin congratulated the North Korean leadership and people on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Korean Peninsula from the Japanese colonial rule on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Russian troops liberate two settlements in Ukraine operation over past day
Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Shcherbinovka and Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Iskra in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Read more
Press review: EU scrambles ahead of Putin-Trump summit and Russia-US Arctic thaw odds good
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 8th
Read more
Operations of Sochi Airport restricted again — regulator
The drone threat was announced in the city
Read more
Trump wants to call Zelensky, EU leaders if Alaska summit goes well
The US president stressed that European leaders would learn about the summit's outcome as well
Read more
Building railway tunnel between Russia, US would be beneficial to both countries - expert
According to Scott Spencer calculations, "the capacity of the Bering Strait tunnel on the Intercontinental railway is over 400 million tons a year."
Read more
Outbound tourism by Russians surges 20% in summer 2025 — RUTI
Abkhazia has overtaken Turkey in the ranking of popular foreign destinations and now ranks first, Ilya Umansky said
Read more