MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Kiev aims to disrupt negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska by targeting Russian cities with drone strikes, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the LDPR has said.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian military drones damaged several apartment buildings in Rostov-on-Don. Reports indicate that 13 people were injured, including two children.

"The terrorist regime in Kiev is in agony. Zelensky and his neo-Nazi accomplices are evidently attempting to sabotage Russian-American talks in Alaska through such barbaric attacks. They are revealing who truly seeks peace and who does not. This ruling clique has no interest in peace in Ukraine. To cling to power, the Banderite regime continues to commit war crimes and kill civilians," Slutsky said.

He recalled that similar provocations occurred ahead of the second round of talks in Istanbul, when Ukrainian forces launched large-scale attacks on Russia's railway infrastructure to undermine negotiations. "Russia did not succumb to these provocations then, and I am confident it will not now," he added.

Slutsky emphasized that, as Russian President Vladimir Putin stated last year, "the response will always be clear, timely, and verified."

On August 7, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov announced that Russia and the United States had agreed to a meeting between Putin and Trump. That same day, Putin confirmed he was preparing for the summit, noting mutual interest in the encounter. According to the US Department of State, the summit is scheduled for August 15 in Alaska. Putin's last visit to the United States was in 2015.