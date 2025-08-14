Kremlin announces final lineup of Russian delegation at Putin-Trump’s Alaska Summit

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The composition of the Russian delegation at the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Alaska on August 15 has been finalized, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

According to him, the Russian delegation includes Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Special Presidential Envoy for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries.

"The list of participants has been already finalized," Ushakov told journalists. "Considering a number of sensitive issues on the agenda of the upcoming discussions, the range of the negotiation’s participants is not wide."

Late last week, US President Trump announced his intention to meet personally with his Russian counterpart in Alaska on August 15.

Announced plans for these talks were also confirmed by Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov. According to Ushakov, Putin and Trump will "undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis."

The Kremlin expects the next meeting between the two presidents to take place on Russian soil, Ushakov added.

Friday's Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska comes on the heels of the Russian president’s meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin on August 6.