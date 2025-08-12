Putin, Kim reiterate commitment to developing good neighborly ties

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have reiterated their commitment to developing friendship and goof neighborly relations, the Kremlin press service said after the two had a phone call.

"Both sides reiterated their commitment to the further development of relations of friendship, good neighborhood and cooperation in all areas in line with the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea that was signed in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024," it said.

The treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership was signed by Putin and Kim on June 19, 2024 during Putin’s visit to North Korea. Under the treaty, a party shall offer military assistance to the other one in the event of an armed aggression.