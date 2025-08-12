FPV drones of Rubicon center ram several high-altitude Ukrainian drones

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The FPV drone crews from the Rubicon Test Center for Advanced Unmanned Aircraft Technologies under the Russian Defense Ministry have successfully intercepted several Ukrainian high-altitude fixed-wing drones, according to the ministry’s press service.

The Defense Ministry released footage showing the destruction of Ukrainian military UAVs in the course of the special military operation, achieved through the use of FPV drones operated by the test center’s combat teams.

The footage displays the downing of various Ukrainian drones, including the multifunctional Furia, reconnaissance models Astero (Danish-made), Gor, and Leleka, as well as the Domakha reconnaissance and strike drone. Additionally, kamikaze drones such as the German-manufactured Vector and high-precision weapon spotters like the Shark were eliminated through air ram tactics employed by the Rubicon center’s crews.