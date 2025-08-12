Russian diplomat sees information war being waged globally 'for past, present, future'

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. An information war for the past, the present and the future is currently being waged globally all at once, and much will depend on its outcome, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Expert in an interview.

Rewriting history can be viewed as "a potential Western super fake" trend, the Russian diplomat said. "What we have witnessed in recent years <…> points to what could be a malevolent synergy of some of elements in order to reshape history at a new technological level," Zakharova told the Russian business weekly referring to the generation of bogus stories, the destruction of Soviet-era monuments, the revival of Nazism as well as the use of AI technology in machinations with archives, among other elements.

"Therefore, an information war is being waged simultaneously for the past, the present and the future. And much will depend on its outcome and our efforts in this direction, and we cannot relax even for a moment," she argued.

According to Zakharova, the actions of the collective West "are pushing the entire planet toward a catastrophe as they are driving all countries to the land of lies and post-truth." "We do not have the right to give up on the truth, and we should fight for it every day and every hour," she concluded.