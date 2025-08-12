MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Europe’s leaders are painting a picture of a Russian "enemy" to offload responsibility for the severe socio-economic crisis facing their countries, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Expert magazine in an interview.

"To justify aggression and divert societal frustration against Russia, a complex campaign of defamation has been launched - fueled by constant provocations, falsehoods, and outright lies. In the midst of a profound socio-economic crisis, today’s European leaders are seemingly in desperate need of an ‘enemy’ to blame for their failures and troubles," she explained.

Zakharova further asserted that Euro-Atlantic capitals remain committed to achieving a "strategic defeat" of Russia, willing to go to any lengths to realize this objective. "The West has fostered and supported the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, fixated on eradicating everything Russian. Despite failed blitzkrieg strategies, sanctions, and efforts to arm Kiev’s regime, these measures have not shifted the realities on the frontlines," she said.

She also highlighted ongoing efforts to implant an "anti-Russian, Russophobic worldview" globally. "It’s important to recognize that these efforts are centuries old - from 19th-century newspapers and press to 20th-century anti-Soviet propaganda and Hollywood films, and now to the orchestrated campaigns and provocations of the modern era. Today, we are witnessing the peak of these Russophobic efforts," Zakharova concluded.