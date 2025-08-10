MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russia possesses other state-of-the-art weapons along with Oreshnik, a senior Russian diplomat said.

"Oreshnik - yes, but we have other [weapons]. We did not waste time," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"I cannot dwell on what I am not supposed to, but, we have such weapons," he said when asked to share details.

Commenting on the potential deployment of Russian weapons to new regions, Ryabkov noted, "It would be absolutely wrong, irresponsible of me to disclose concrete geographical locations." "We always have a lot of options on the table and we never exclude anything for us," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 21 that the United States and its NATO allies had announced their approval of the use of long-range precision weapons. Following this announcement, Russian military sites in the Kursk and Bryansk regions were attacked with American and British missiles. In response, Russia used its newest intermediate-range ballistic missile, the Oreshnik, in a non-nuclear strike targeting Ukraine’s Yuzhmash defense plant in Dnepr (formerly known as Dnepropetrovsk). The Russian president warned that the West could bring upon itself heavy consequences, should its inflammatory policies prompt further escalation of the conflict.