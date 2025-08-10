Russian forces take new positions in Sredneye, advance near Zelenaya Dolina in DPR

LUGANSK, August 10. /TASS/. Russian units have taken new lines and positions in the settlement of Sredneye and advanced near Zelenaya Dolina in the Donetsk People’s Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In the settlement of Sredneye, our servicemen have taken new lines and positions. There is also a small advance in the direction of Zelenaya Dolina," he said.

On August 7, Marochko told TASS that the advance of Russian forces near Zelenaya Dolina had made it possible to begin fighting for the liberation of the neighboring settlement of Shandrigolovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic.