DONETSK, August 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops began shelling Konstantinovka intensively to intimidate the population, military expert Igor Kimakovsky told TASS.

"The Ukrainian armed forces have begun actions to intimidate the population of Konstantinovka. The city is being shelled with mortars, artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems. The main feature is the use of foreign ammunition in these attacks, which are primarily carried out from Druzhkovka and its surroundings," Kimakovsky said.

He added that information about the shelling came from residents of these two cities. Later, Kimakovsky clarified that the provocations were confirmed by a number of other sources.

He emphasized that a similar situation had been developing for a long time in Krasnoarmeysk and the neighboring village of Shevchenko.