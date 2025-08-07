MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) member states should look at the facts surrounding the atrocities of the Kiev regime, and not listen to senseless video messages from Vladimir Zelensky, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She said that on July 31, Zelensky sent a video message to the participants of the conference in Helsinki dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the CSCE Final Act, "in which he again tried to scare the delegates with the non-existent 'Russian threat,' calling for a change of power in our country.

"Instead of listening to Zelensky's empty video messages and trying to resurrect obsolete 'mechanisms' that have long become unnecessary after the creation of permanent OSCE decision-making bodies, the participating states of the organization should familiarize themselves with the facts of the atrocities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Russian civilians and prisoners of war, which are published in the quarterly reports of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the crimes of the Kiev regime."

Zakharova also noted that instead of relying on hard facts, some Western countries, together with the Kiev regime, chose to launch the archaic "Moscow mechanism" of the OSCE the day after the third round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, trying to accuse Russia of violating international humanitarian law, executions, torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war.