Putin receives Indian prime minister's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has received the Indian prime minister's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in the Kremlin, the presidential press service reported.

The meeting, which took place at the president’s Representative Office in the Kremlin’s Senate Palace, also involved Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and Indian Ambassador to Moscow Vinay Kumar.

The Russian leader warmly welcomed the Indian prime minister's advisor and shook hands with him.

Earlier on Thursday, Doval held a meeting with Shoigu.