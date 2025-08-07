Upcoming meeting of Russian, US presidents may become historic — Putin’s envoy

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump may become historic, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), special representative of the Russian president for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev has said.

Russia confirms that the Putin-Trump summit could take place next week, and preparations for it are ongoing. This meeting may be historic. Dialogue will win, he wrote on his page on the social network X.

As the Russian leader's aide Yury Ushakov told the media, Putin and Trump will hold a meeting in the coming days. Next week was designated as the benchmark for the meeting of the leaders, and the summit is currently being worked out.

The location of the meeting between Putin and Trump has been agreed upon, the Kremlin will inform about it a little later.