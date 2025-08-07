Russia focused on holding bilateral Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. While US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff mentioned the scenario of holding a trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, his US counterpart, Donald Trump, and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, the Russian side chose not to comment on that as it proposed focusing on preparations for a bilateral summit instead, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"As regards a potential trilateral meeting that was raised in Washington for some reason yesterday, that scenario was simply mentioned by the US envoy during the Kremlin talks," the diplomat shared. "However, that scenario specifically was not discussed. The Russian side chose not to comment on that scenario at all," he added.

"We propose primarily focusing on arrangements for a bilateral meeting with Trump and we think it’s a priority to work toward holding a successful and fruitful meeting," Ushakov emphasized.

Following a working meeting between Putin and Witkoff on Wednesday, Trump said there was a good chance "that we could be ending" the Ukraine conflict and that there will be a meeting with both Putin and Zelensky. The New York Times reported that Washington is planning to hold a bilateral US-Russia summit, followed by trilateral talks with Zelensky.

CNN reported later that the US leader has already tasked his team with preparing for both meetings as soon as possible.