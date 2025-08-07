Russia, US agree on Putin-Trump meeting in near future — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russia and the US have agreed on a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in the near future, with work on the summit already underway, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told journalists.

"On the proposal of the US side, an agreement in principle was reached to hold a top-level bilateral meeting in the coming days, that is, a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump," the diplomat said.

"Currently, together with our American colleagues, we have started detailed preparations," Ushakov added.

Following the election, Trump expressed an intention to normalize relations with Russia. The new US leader said that the prospective meeting with Putin is important, however, the Kremlin stressed that the summit must become the result of major bilateral work instead of preceding it. Nevertheless, the two leaders remain in contact and have held six phone conversations since the beginning of the year.