Russia free to take any measures on INF deployment — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russia considers itself entitled to take any relevant measures on the deployment of intermediate-and shorter-range missiles (INF), as it is now unrestricted, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing replying to a question by TASS.

"Russia no longer has any constraints in this regard. Russia does not consider itself limited by anything anymore. Russia considers itself entitled to take relevant measures and steps if necessary," the Kremlin official said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow no longer considers itself bound by self-restrictions on deploying intermediate-and shorter-range missiles as the conditions for observing the moratorium have disappeared. The ministry noted certain steps taken by the collective West in the sphere of proliferating such missiles and emphasized that they create a direct threat to Russia’s security. The statement stressed that this requires special measures on the part of Russia.