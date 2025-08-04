MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered a strike by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting Ukrainian military airfields over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Today, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike, using Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles and long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles on the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,160 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,160 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 120 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 225 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 150 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 385 troops and two infantry fighting vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 215 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 65 troops and three jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 120 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 120 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Pavlovka, Alekseyevka, Varachino, Yablonovka and Andreyevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchansk and Okhrimovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 120 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, five artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 225 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Aleksandrovka and Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region and Novosyolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 225 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and 19 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots and five electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Seversk, Pleshcheyevka, Ivanopolye, Zvanovka and Berestok in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 150 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 385 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 385 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy infantry fighting vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, two air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Novopavlovka, Dimitrov, Belitskoye, Rodinskoye and Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Dachnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 385 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Novogeorgiyevka and Beryozovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Temirovka and Olgovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Iskra in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 215 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, seven motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 65 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 65 Ukrainian troops and three enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region, Antonovka in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson," the ministry said.

"As many as 65 [Ukrainian] military personnel, three motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations and a materiel depot were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops hammer Ukrainian army, mercenaries over past day

Russian troops struck deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in more than 140 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a workshop for the production of uncrewed boats and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 120 Ukrainian UAVs, HIMARS rocket over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 120 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a US-made HIMARS rocket over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 120 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 74,580 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,442 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,584 multiple rocket launchers, 28,160 field artillery guns and mortars and 39,115 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.