VALAAM /Republic of Karelia/, August 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin positively assessed the results of the Russian-Ukrainian direct talks in Istanbul.

"Overall, I assess them positively. How can one not view the return of hundreds of people to their homeland positively? It is positive," the president told reporters when asked how he assessed the talks between Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul and their prospects.

On July 23, Istanbul hosted the third round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks. The negotiations lasted about 40 minutes, during which the sides discussed the positions outlined in the draft memorandums. After the meeting, they agreed to exchange not only servicemen, but also civilians. Russia suggested that Ukraine set up three online working groups to address political, military, and humanitarian issues. Additionally, Moscow proposed that Kiev hand over an additional 3,000 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen and establish brief humanitarian pauses along the front lines for collecting the injured and deceased.