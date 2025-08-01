Russia to deliver Oreshnik hypersonic missile system to Belarus by yearend — Putin

VALAAM /Republic of Karelia/, August 1. /TASS/. Russia will deliver the Oreshnik intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile system to Belarus by the end of this year and currently work is underway to equip positions for its deployment, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, replying to journalists’ questions.

"Our specialists - Belarusian and Russian military specialists - have chosen a site for future positions. Now work is underway to prepare these positions. So, most likely, we will close this issue by the yearend," Putin said.

Aside from the production of the Oreshnik missile system, it is necessary to resolve other issues related to equipping the deployment site, the Russian leader said.

"And it is necessary to provide defense for this position," Putin said.

"So, we have all things proceeding according to plan," he added.