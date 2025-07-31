Under current leaders, Germany and Europe degrade into ‘Fourth Reich’ — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Germany, along with the rest of Europe, is degrading into something that resembles a ‘Fourth Reich,’ Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article for the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

"This brings historical events to mind: with their current leaders, modern Germany and the rest of Europe are transforming into a Fourth Reich. The situation is extremely alarming, and the OSCE is unlikely to be of any help," he said in an article, headlined ‘The Helsinki Act’s 50th anniversary: Expectations, reality, and future.’

As an example, the top Russian diplomat recalled European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s plans to raise 800 billion euro allegedly for defensive needs.

"The majority of statements on this issue have recently been made by the German chancellor, who has called for arming Germany, considering the return of compulsory military conscription, and transforming the Bundeswehr into the strongest conventional army in Europe, probably like they did before the First and Second World Wars. He is echoed by the defense minister, who has declared readiness to kill Russian soldiers," Lavrov wrote.