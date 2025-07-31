Transarctic Transport Corridor should be built as unified transport system — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Transarctic Transport Corridor must be developed as a single, integrated system that connects all modes of transport and enables seamless, multimodal logistics, Nikolay Patrushev, Aide to the Russian president and head of the Naval Collegium, told a meeting of the Council for the Strategic Development of the Navy.

Patrushev said at the opening that response measures to foreign states’ provocative actions in the waters of the Transarctic Transport Corridor would be on the agenda.

"The Transarctic Transport Corridor needs to be formed as a single interconnected system of interaction linking all modes of transport, providing multimodal transportation and seamless logistics, primarily in the interests of increasing the efficiency of using the economic potential of our territories, as well as in the interests of developing transit and foreign trade transportation," he explained.

This should make the corridor the main transport artery of the Russian Arctic and an absolute priority for the economic development of the country, primarily its Arctic zone.

Patrushev said that the government is preparing for the integrated development of the Arctic on orders from president.

"In this project, special attention will be paid to ensuring the year-round operation of the Transarctic Transport Corridor, modernization of existing and creation of new seaports, construction of ships of the Arctic fleet with the maximum use of the potential of domestic shipyards," he said.

This will provide a huge boon for Russia's economic growth, primarily its Arctic zone, Patrushev concluded.