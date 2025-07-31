BRICS not working against other countries — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. BRICS countries do not respond to threats and do not direct their work against other states, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

In response to a TASS question regarding the alliance's stance on US President Donald Trump's threats to impose tariffs, the spokesman emphasized: "BRICS does not respond to threats. BRICS never directs its activities against any countries. That is not the purpose of BRICS."

According to him, BRICS was created and is developing so that countries can cooperate in areas of mutual interest for mutual benefit. "That is the purpose of BRICS, not to oppose anyone," Peskov concluded.

Earlier, Trump signed an executive order increasing tariffs on a number of BRICS countries. Thus, from August 1, the US will impose a 25% tariff on imports from India. Tariffs on Brazilian imports will also increase to 50%.