MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The liberation of Chasov Yar in the DPR marks a significant strategic milestone, opening the path for Russian forces to advance toward key cities in Donbass currently held by Ukrainian troops, according to Sergey Mironov, leader of the A Just Russia - For Truth party.

"Its capture paves the way for Russian troops to reach vital cities of Donbass under Ukrainian control," Mironov stated in an interview with TASS. He extended his congratulations to the Russian military for their achievement in liberating the city. "A deep bow to all participants in this special military operation. Eternal memory to those who have fallen," he added.

Mironov emphasized that in its attempts to retain Chasov Yar, the Zelensky regime "spared neither resources nor manpower." He explained that the city’s strategic importance lies in its elevated position, making it a key stronghold. Western media have already highlighted that capturing Chasov Yar could enable Russian forces to press on toward the strategic fortress cities of Donbass - Konstantinovka, Slavyansk, and Kramatorsk," he concluded.

On July 31, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Chasov Yar. The fighting for the city lasted over a year and was among the most fiercely contested in the Donbass Region, owing to its complex terrain and strategic architectural and infrastructural features.