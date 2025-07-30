Russian forces strike port used to send Ukrainian troops to Tendra Spit

GENICHESK, July 30. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have carried out a strike on a port in Ochakov in the Nikolayev Region from where the Ukrainian army earlier had sent troops to disembark on the Tendra Spit, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

Earlier, the regional governor said that overnight on Monday, Russian units thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian forces to land on the Tendra Spit. According to him, the enemy used four motorboats but suffered losses and had to retreat toward Odessa.

"Last night, our forces delivered a powerful surgical strike on the enemy port in Ochakov in the Nikolayev Region. The site from where the Kiev regime quite recently attempted to dispatch assault troops on the Tendra Spit was targeted," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Saldo noted that heavy multiple launch rocket systems were used in the strike with Ukrainian troops suffering considerable losses.