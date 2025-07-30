Kamchatka was highly prepared for the earthquake — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The earthquake in Kamchatka demonstrated the region's strong preparedness for the natural disaster — the measures taken in advance have proven effective, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"All warning systems were activated promptly, and evacuation of people from the areas from which they needed to be evacuated was organized for the tsunami," he said at a briefing.

"In general, the earthquake resistance of the buildings proved effective. Thank God, there are no casualties, and therefore, let's say, the technological preparedness has proven itself and performed at a high level."