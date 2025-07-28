No call with Erdogan in Putin’s schedule, but it can be quickly arranged — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. A phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not currently on the schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but it can be arranged within hours if necessary, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"There is no conversation with President Erdogan on the schedule at the moment. But we have the ability to coordinate high-level talks with our Turkish friends literally within hours," the Kremlin representative stated.

"As soon as the need arises, the conversation can take place without delay," Peskov added.

On July 25, Erdogan announced his intention to speak by phone with both Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump regarding the possibility of a Ukraine-related meeting in Istanbul.