Russian, US leaders should confirm settlement in Ukraine, not improvise — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. A meeting between the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, should be the result of preparatory work on the Ukrainian settlement. Setting up draft parameters of approaches to this process at the level of the leaders is unreasonable, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We still believe that work needs to be done at the expert level first, because it is absolutely illogical to leave this difficult, rough work to the presidents," he said at a briefing.

"We need to prepare, we need to compare the parameters of the settlement, and then formalize them at the highest level. But not the other way around."

Trump has repeatedly stated his desire to personally meet with Putin. In recent months, the main topic of such contacts has been the Ukrainian settlement. The Kremlin has repeatedly said that the Russian-American summit should consolidate the results of large-scale work, and not initiate this process.