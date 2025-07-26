SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova believes that there is not even a quasi-fight against corruption in Ukraine.

"It is already clear what is happening there. There is no real or even quasi-similar, approaching a real fight against corruption, no similar process has ever happened or is happening in Ukraine," she told reporters as she commented on protests against the authorities’ pressure on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO).

Certain structures have been created in Ukraine under the West’s pressure, "which were supposed to control the fight against corruption or perform some kind of anti-corruption function or control over anti-corruption processes," Zakharova said, adding that those institutions "have nothing to do with the fight against corruption." "Those are ways for the West to control the money flows that they send," she said.

On July 21, the Security Service of Ukraine searched 70 NABU employees, and carried out an inspection of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada, where the majority of deputies belong to Zelensky’s party, passed a law stripping the NABU and SACPO of their status as independent bodies. That evening, about 2,000 Kiev residents took to the streets in protest, demanding, among other things, the resignation of the head of Zelensky's office, Andrey Yermak. However, Zelensky signed the law into effect, and it took force on July 23. Rallies were also held in Dnepropetrovsk, Lvov, Odessa, Poltava, Rovno, and Ternopol. On the day the law came into force more than 9,000 protesters gathered in the center of Kiev.