Russia to be represented by minister during UN General Debate in September

UNITED NATIONS, July 24. /TASS/. During the General Political Debate of the 80th UN General Aassembly, Russia will be represented by a minister, according to a preliminary list of speakers obtained by TASS.

The debates, to begin on September 23 and continue until September 29, are expected to bring together 188 delegations, and around 150 of them will be represented at the level of heads of states and governments. The Russian delegate will speak from the UN rostrum on September 27.

Over the past few years, Russian delegations to the event were led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The make-up of the delegation is approved annually by the president of Russia.