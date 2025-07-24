Putin gives order to make more Yasen-M-class submarines

SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin handed down instructions to continue the serial production of Yasen-M-class submarines at a meeting on the development of the Navy’s submarine forces.

He pointed out that multipurpose submarines were the backbone of the Russian Navy’s general-purpose forces.

"That said, it is crucial to continue the serial production of the Yasen-M-class submarines," the president stressed.

Putin added that four submarines were being built at the Sevmash facility, and another two submarines were planned to be constructed in the near future. The president emphasized that Yasen-M-class missile-carrying submarines were equipped with high-precision weapons, as well as with advanced tools of navigation, communication and hydroacoustics, while the Perm submarine, launched earlier in the year, was the first multipurpose submarine armed with the Tsirkon hypersonic missile system.