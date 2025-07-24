Russia says not to send top politicians to OSCE conference in Helsinki

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia does not intend to send any high-level politicians to the Helsinki Plus 50 international conference held as part of Finland’s chairmanship in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Russia does not see the expediency of participating in the event at a high political level," the diplomat noted.

"At the same time, the Russian position, which, by the way, has caused a noticeable resonance within the organization, does not mean that we are moving away from a fundamental analysis of the OSCE and, in general, security on the continent. Of course, the radical anti-Russian wing in the OSCE would probably like to see or hear this to use it for their own purposes, but no. This is why we will take part in the conversation, bring our point of view about the root causes of the OSCE crisis and recall our numerous proposals to improve efficiency. We will inform about the level additionally."

She said that Russia gave an assessment of the upcoming conference of the Finnish OSCE Chairmanship in Helsinki from July 31 to August 1, dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act, in a letter from the Permanent Representative to the OSCE dated July 14. The letter was addressed to the Chairman of the OSCE Permanent Council, the Permanent Representative of Finland and distributed to all participating States.

"The opaque preparation of the event, the frankly odious selection of speakers, and the proposed format of discussions that has absolutely nothing to do with consensus when it comes to such an important issue as the future of the OSCE, which is now being discussed from the perspective of survival, rather than some kind of bright planning horizon, is a red flag," Zakharova said.

"All this, of course, obviously does not imply the possibility for normal international and interstate communication to bring positions closer, and as a result of such a short-sighted and simply incomprehensible approach, the results of the meeting will be absolutely unviable, and therefore not binding on the participating states. The process initiated by the Finnish side does not provide grounds for adopting any follow-up decisions."