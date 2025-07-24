{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul

Russian delegation leaves Istanbul for Moscow — TASS source

The collective meeting lasted about 40 minutes during which the sides discussed the positions outlined in draft memorandums

ISTANBUL, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian delegation has left Istanbul after holding a third round of talks with Ukraine, a source told TASS.

"They departed for Moscow," the source said.

The negotiations were held the day before. Before a collective meeting, delegation heads Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, held a one-on-one conversation. The collective meeting lasted about 40 minutes during which the sides discussed the positions outlined in draft memorandums.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to exchange not only servicemen but also civilians. Russia proposed to Ukraine to create three online working groups for the resolution of political, military and humanitarian issues. Additionally, Moscow offered to return to the Kiev regime another 3,000 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen as well as to resume brief humanitarian pauses on the line of engagement in order to collect the wounded and the bodies of those killed.

The decision on a fourth round of the negotiations will be made once new agreements are put into effect, Medinsky said.

