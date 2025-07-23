Russia condemns Italy’s 'cancel culture' enforcement — MFA on Gergiev’s cancelled show

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns the politically motivated "cancel culture" attempts by Italian authorities acting under pressure from neo-Nazis, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated in a comment on the cancellation of the participation of Valery Gergiev, People’s Artist of Russia, in an Italian music festival.

"We unequivocally condemn such discriminatory attempts at 'cancel culture' carried out by Italian authorities under pressure from ideological followers of [Nazi criminal Stepan] Bandera. Tellingly, the decision has drawn criticism within Italy itself, where such actions have been called a disgrace and contrary to democracy, as well as in other Western nations, where the move has been termed a grave mistake," the diplomat noted.

Although Zakharova expressed sympathy for Italian audiences deprived of hearing majestic Russian music performed by a renowned Russian conductor, she added: "On the other hand, a particular quote from Scripture, systematically forced into oblivion by the West, seems most appropriate in these circumstances. I shall quote the words in Italian: Non date le cose sante ai cani e non gettate le vostre perle davanti ai porci, perche non le calpestino con le loro zampe e poi si voltino per sbranarvi (Give not that which is holy unto the dogs, neither cast ye your pearls before swine, lest they trample them under their feet, and turn again and rend you)."

Artificially inflated scandal

The diplomat lamented how the invitation of a world-famous maestro to an Italian festival by local authorities "triggered a fully artificial scandal."

According to the foreign ministry spokeswoman, despite support from influential Italians and the reluctance with which the invitation was rescinded by the festival’s organizers, the administration of the Reggia di Caserta museum palace complex, under Italian federal authority, canceled Gergiev’s performance without any explanation.