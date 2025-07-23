Russian delegation en route to Istanbul ahead of upcoming talks with Ukraine — TASS source

ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. The Russian delegation has departed Moscow bound for Istanbul to take part in the third round of negotiations with Ukraine, a source told TASS.

"They have departed," the agency’s source confirmed.

The first round of direct Russia-Ukraine talks was held in Istanbul on May 16, with the parties agreeing to a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange and exchanging memorandums on ways to resolve the crisis.

The second round was held in Istanbul on June 2. The parties exchanged draft memorandums on a peaceful solution to the conflict and agreed to swap severely wounded prisoners of war and the bodies of fallen soldiers. Moscow handed several thousand bodies over to Kiev.

The Russian delegation to the talks will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, while Ukraine’s delegation will be headed by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov.