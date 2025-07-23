Three wounded in nighttime drone attack on south Russia’s Rostov Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 23. /TASS/. Five municipalities in the southern Russian region of Rostov-on-Don were attacked by drones in the early hours of Wednesday, three people were wounded, acting Governor Yury Slyusar said.

"Overnight, enemy drones attacked Novocherkassk, Shakhty, Myasnikovsky, Rodionovo-Nesvetaisky and Aksaisky districts. In Novocherkassk, three people were wounded. Two women were outside at the time of the attack <…> their wounds are said to be light and moderately severe. Besides, a man was rushed to hospital in extremely severe condition, suffering from fragmentation wounds to the stomach. The wounded are receiving the required medical assistance," he wrote on Telegram.

Falling drone fragments sparked fires in several locations of Novocherkassk, but the blazes were put out promptly. Four cars were damaged by drone fragments.