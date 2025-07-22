Russia hails Mozambique for promoting Russian language in country

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia is happy that Mozambique has chosen to teach the Russian language at one of its top universities, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Mozambican Foreign Minister Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas.

"We expressed our gratitude to our Mozambican friends for facilitating the study of the Russian language in Mozambique at one of its central universities," he said.

Lavrov also pointed out that Mozambicans are also learning at Russian universities. "Currently, 75 Mozambican citizens enroll in the government quota every year. We are ready to increase this quota," the Russian Foreign Minister added.