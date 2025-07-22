Kremlin expects no ‘magical breakthroughs’ at talks

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Russian side is not anticipating any "magical breakthroughs" at the talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Let’s be honest: the issue of a Ukrainian settlement is so complicated that even reaching agreements on prisoner exchanges or the return of bodies is already a success," Peskov said in response to a related question. "So, I don’t share your skepticism. That said, we have no reason to expect any magical breakthroughs - such outcomes are hardly likely in the current situation," the Kremlin spokesman said in response to a related question.

Peskov emphasized that Russia intended to continue pursuing its interests and to fulfill the tasks that had initially been set.

On Monday, Vladimir Zelensky said that the next meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations was scheduled for July 23 and would be held in Turkey. A TASS source said that the third round of talks would be held on July 24.

During the two earlier rounds of talks in Istanbul on May 26 and June 2, Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each. Both sides also committed to returning all severely ill and young captives under 25 years old to each other.