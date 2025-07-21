No changes in Russia’s negotiating team on Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation to talks on resolving the Ukraine issue remains unchanged, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Russia has not made any changes in its negotiating team," he said.

Moscow’s delegation to the talks is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

A source close to the Russian negotiating team confirmed to TASS earlier that Kiev had invited Moscow to hold the next round of talks this week. Media reports also say that the negotiations are expected to be held in Istanbul later in the week.