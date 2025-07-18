MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The establishment of the multipolar world will progress only quicker due to West’s threats to Russian partners by secondary sanctions, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS.

"I am confident the more such threats will be, the quicker will the multipolar world crystallize," the deputy minister said, commenting on the words of NATO chief Mark Rutte that partners of Russia may face very tough secondary sanctions.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said earlier that secondary sanctions may be applied against China, India and Brazil.