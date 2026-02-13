Russia to strengthen development of CSTO air capabilities — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia will pay particular attention to developing the aviation forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) during its chairmanship in 2026, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said at a Chairpersons of the Committees on International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Parliaments of the CSTO Member States meeting.

"The issue of developing the aviation component and building an air defense system within the CSTO will require particular attention," he said.

Pankin added that Russia would also promote the integration of the latest advances in military medicine to support the Collective Forces of the CSTO and improve civil-military coordination. "Russia has always provided CSTO member states with significant gratuitous assistance in ensuring sanitary and epidemiological well-being and supports further development of such cooperation. As allies, we must work together to ensure our shared biological security. We also count on the outcomes from the CSTO’s specialized coordinating council's work," he added.