Putin authorizes obtaining Russian internal passports in Abkhazia, South Ossetia

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian nationals, as well as citizens of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, will now be able to obtain standard Russian passports directly in the two republics under a new decree signed by President Vladimir Putin.

According to the document, "Citizens of Abkhazia and South Ossetia who have acquired Russian citizenship in accordance with national legislation and permanently reside in Abkhazia or South Ossetia have the right to apply for the issuance of a Russian passport – including within Abkhazia or South Ossetia." The decree also allows for passport replacement if necessary.

The measure will remain in effect until August 1, 2028, and the specific procedure for issuing and replacing passports is to be determined by the Russian government.

Previously, while it was possible to apply for Russian citizenship in Abkhazia and South Ossetia and to receive foreign travel passports at Russian diplomatic missions, there was no provision for obtaining standard domestic Russian passports.