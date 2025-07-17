Ukraine either avoiding or not ready for new round of talks — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia-Ukraine negotiations have been put on the backburner by Kiev, with Ukraine either avoiding or undecided about scheduling a date for the new round, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing.

"[If] there are requests for talks, we have already responded that we are ready for them, we were ready in 2022 and remain ready in 2025. Now, however, it seems that they have stalled on Ukraine’s side. They previously said they needed a stable and lasting ceasefire, yet here we are. They are either avoiding another round or have not yet decided when they might be ready to resume talks," the diplomat remarked.

Earlier, the Kremlin said that it was waiting for signals from Ukraine about the desire or unwillingness to enter into a new round of direct negotiations, as well as the timing of these negotiations.

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in early June. The parties exchanged draft memoranda on a peaceful settlement, and also agreed to exchange seriously wounded prisoners of war and the bodies of the dead. Moscow handed over several thousand bodies of the dead to Kiev.

After the two rounds of negotiations in Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine agreed on the exchange of prisoners under the "1,000 for 1,000" formula, as well as the return of seriously ill and young (under 25 years old) prisoners under the "all for all" format - at least 1,000 people on each side.